Mike Tomlin has struck back at Terry Bradshaw.

The former Steelers quarterback said last week that Tomlin isn’t a great coach and that he’s more of a “cheerleader” guy.

Since then, Tomlin won his fifth AFC North title when the Steelers defeated the Ravens 31-27 Sunday.

Tomlin’s players defended him after the game. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, Tomlin said that while being criticized is part of being a head coach, Bradshaw went a little overboard by calling him a cheerleader. Tomlin said it was “over the line” and “disrespectful.”

Then came the zinger.

Mike Tomlin says of Terry Bradshaw, "What do I know? I grew up a Dallas an, in particular a Hollywood Henderson fan." (1/2) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 27, 2016

For all the kiddos at home, Hollywood Henderson once said Terry Bradshaw "couldn't spell 'cat' if you spotted him the 'c' and the 'a.'" — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 27, 2016

Ouch.

It’s probably safe to assume that Tomlin isn’t a Cowboys fan anymore. However, it sounds like he might agree with Henderson’s assessment of Bradshaw’s intelligence.