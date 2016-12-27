Posted byon
Mike Tomlin has struck back at Terry Bradshaw.
The former Steelers quarterback said last week that Tomlin isn’t a great coach and that he’s more of a “cheerleader” guy.
Since then, Tomlin won his fifth AFC North title when the Steelers defeated the Ravens 31-27 Sunday.
Tomlin’s players defended him after the game. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, Tomlin said that while being criticized is part of being a head coach, Bradshaw went a little overboard by calling him a cheerleader. Tomlin said it was “over the line” and “disrespectful.”
Then came the zinger.
Ouch.
It’s probably safe to assume that Tomlin isn’t a Cowboys fan anymore. However, it sounds like he might agree with Henderson’s assessment of Bradshaw’s intelligence.