Mike Tomlin fires back at Terry Bradshaw
December 27, 2016

Mike Tomlin has struck back at Terry Bradshaw.

The former Steelers quarterback said last week that Tomlin isn’t a great coach and that he’s more of a “cheerleader” guy.

Since then, Tomlin won his fifth AFC North title when the Steelers defeated the Ravens 31-27 Sunday.

Tomlin’s players defended him after the game. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, Tomlin said that while being criticized is part of being a head coach, Bradshaw went a little overboard by calling him a cheerleader. Tomlin said it was “over the line” and “disrespectful.”

Then came the zinger.

Ouch.

It’s probably safe to assume that Tomlin isn’t a Cowboys fan anymore. However, it sounds like he might agree with Henderson’s assessment of Bradshaw’s intelligence.