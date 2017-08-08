Mike Trout’s teammates could not sing “Happy Birthday” fast enough, as far as he was concerned.

Trout turned 26 on Monday, and the gift from his cohorts pretty much entailed 20 seconds of absolute hell. The Angels outfielder was subject to some pretty gross treatment in the locker room.

His teammates took him to the showers, where they sang “Happy Birthday” and showered him with literally whatever they had. By the time Trout stood up, he was covered in eggs, coffee creamer, ice, baby powder and some sort of slushie.

Trout hit a double and a home run in Monday’s game, and this is how he was repaid?! What a bunch of savages!