Floyd Mayweather Jr. is currently listed as a 1/7 favorite to defeat Conor McGregor in their upcoming bout, but don’t tell that to The Notorious One’s camp.

McGregor has remained confident and still believes he’ll knock the GOAT out before the fourth round even comes to a close, which seems like a bold claim, even with him now being 40 years of age.

And while the Irishman has remained confident in his abilities, former boxing great Mike Tyson doesn’t really see things the same way.

In fact, he doesn’t even see McGregor having a shot in the ring, given that the fighting style is quite different than the one he’s used to employing in the Octagon.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said, via Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated. “I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McConor (sic) put his dumba – in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor (sic) can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance.”

“McConor” might be my favorite part of that quote. Regardless, Tyson probably isn’t wrong with his take. I don’t see The Notorious One standing a chance against Mayweather, either. You can’t defeat the GOAT unless you land punches, something McGregor won’t be able to do.