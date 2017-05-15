Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams has some work to do if he wants to take the field with Philip Rivers in 2017.

One would think a Chargers team coming off five wins would play the No. 7 pick in the draft as soon as possible, yet the Chargers might have enough talent to keep Williams off the field as a rookie.

Such is the line of thinking put down by ESPN.com’s Eric D. Williams:

Travis Benjamin: The speedy receiver played through a knee injury the second half of last season but still finished with 677 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He’ll have to hold off rookie Mike Williams to keep his starting job.

Call it quite the interesting situation. The Chargers still have Keenan Allen leading the depth chart at wideout, though it’s hard to know if he’ll stay healthy. Last year, Tyrell Williams had a breakout season with 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. Taking Travis Benjamin off the field doesn’t make sense, not after he tallied 677 yards, four scores and 14.4 yards per catch.

The rookie Williams is more a replacement for someone like Williams on the outside than Benjamin himself. He’s a big, reliable target who could have an impact right away if allowed.

Funnily enough, the Chargers avoided the rookie-contract drama they had with Joey Bosa a year ago. But though fans might not want to hear it, their new top-10 selection might not see the field much this season.