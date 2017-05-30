Speculation around the future of Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer seems reasonable enough.

Just don’t tell the man himself.

Zimmer, who has had notable eye issues over the past few years, just underwent an eighth eye surgery. But as he told Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press, he’s not going anywhere:

Mike Zimmer: "I’ll be back shortly. One eye or two, it doesn’t matter. I’ll be back. We can put that retiring thing to bed quickly." — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) May 26, 2017

Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press followed with another quote:

Zimmer: "I don’t want to go blind in this eye, if that’s what it is, that’s what it is. This will not keep me from coaching." #vikings — Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) May 26, 2017

For context, here’s ESPN’s Ben Goessling reported on exactly what Zimmer needed done with his eye recently:

In this latest operation, performed Wednesday, Zimmer said doctors removed an oil bubble from his eye and inserted a gas bubble. Zimmer is unable to fly for six weeks after the surgery. He hopes the operation is the last on his right eye but added, “I’ve thought that before.”

Sounds uncomfortable, right?

Zimmer has a reputation for himself as a tough, defensive-minded coach, so it’s only right he’s handling this situation in such a manner. It feels like he has unfinished business too—his Vikings went 7-9 during his first year before outright winning the NFC North and posting 11 wins in 2015. Last year was ruined by the Teddy Bridgewater injury, but with Zimmer in the lead, the team improving on the eight wins from a year ago and contending for the playoffs doesn’t seem so ridiculous.

Here’s to hoping Zimmer can get back to 100 percent and once again have the Vikings in contention.