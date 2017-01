Mikey Garcia provided the knockout of the year so far on Saturday night, and you need to see it.

Garcia faced off against the previously-undefeated champion Dejan Zlaticanin, and destroyed him with a flurry of punches at one point. With his opponent phased, Garcia then delivered a vicious right cross to the jaw, and that was it for Zlaticanin.

Yeah, I’d have gone to sleep, too. Garcia is now the WBC lightweight champion, and he’s certainly deserving of the title after that knockout.