Despite losing Game 4 to the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee fans are confident that the Bucks can still win the series.

In the waning seconds of Milwaukee’s 87-76 loss on Saturday, fans at the Bradley Center started chanting “Bucks in six.”

The Bradley Center was chanting "Bucks in six" after today's loss. pic.twitter.com/kFNfm1vkce — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 22, 2017

The Bucks stole Game 1 on the road but weren’t able to capitalize on the early advantage. After today’s game, the series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 taking place on Monday in Toronto. Milwaukee is looking to win its first playoff series since the 2000-01 season.