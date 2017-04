The Timberwolves’ new logo was just released, and it has a very familiar look, which many sports fans have noticed.

It has a circular shape, which is normal, and looks good for logos, but the design seems to resemble a format that a popular media company uses for its blogs.

Does this not look exactly like an SB Nation blog logo?

For reference, here’s what the logo for Canis Hoopis — SBN’s Timberwolves blog — looks like.

The two certainly look similar, that much is obvious.