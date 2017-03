MLB center-fielders no longer have to worry about compensating for Tal’s Hill at Minute Maid Park, which is certainly a good thing from an injury perspective. But fans will surely miss the unique look, which was something that no other ballpark had.

The team wasted no time, and began removing the slope back in October. Here’s what it looks like now.

The new center field area at Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/qTcijrTN4L — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) March 29, 2017

It now looks like any other ballpark, for the most part. The individuality it possessed is now gone.