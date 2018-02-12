Mirai Nagasu etched her name into the record books on Sunday, when she became the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics.

It was clear that the triple axel was something Nagasu based her routine around, as she attempted it roughly 20 seconds into her act — apparently trying to get it out of the way early. The good thing for her was that she nailed it, and it set the tone for the rest of her routine.

🔥ALL WORSHIP MIRAI NAGASU AND HER LEGENDARY 3A🔥 pic.twitter.com/epVSWIkQyn — 🐨nikola (@notgneissatall) February 12, 2018

Check out her amazing reaction afterward — she was pumped up in a big way.

Lookit Mirai Nagasu getting stoked on that TRIPLE AXEL. Cuuuuuute. pic.twitter.com/nVGJySb7Z0 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 12, 2018

Nagasu’s teammates had a similar reaction.

It’s easy to see why she was so excited, as Nagasu was only the third woman in Olympics history to successfully land a triple axel. Props to her on accomplishing that impressive feat.

[Larry Brown Sports]