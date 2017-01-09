In an expected move, North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky has declared for the 2017 NFL draft.

Given Trubisky’s name is one of the hottest making the rounds right now, it doesn’t come as much of a shock to hear the junior has decided to take his game to the next level.

Trubisky penned his thoughts about the move in a heartfelt piece at The Players’ Tribune:

In his first year as a starter, Trubisky completed 68.2 percent of his passes with 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns against six interceptions. At 6’3″ and 220 pounds, he has the physical makeup and arm NFL teams seek in a rookie.

The Cleveland Browns, owner of the No. 1 pick, have already scouted him in person. It helps Trubisky is a bit of a hometown hero, per Pro Football Talk’s Darin Gantt:

Trubisky’s from Mentor, Ohio (about 25 miles northeast of Cleveland), and the hometown hero angle will only serve to fuel the fire for a team that’s clearly looking to find an answer at the position.

Cleveland has two picks in the top 12, so Hue Jackson deciding to grab Trubisky would make sense.

But the path to the NFL draft is a wild one, with Trubisky needing to create separation against guys like Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer, Brad Kaaya and Patrick Mahomes II.

He’s certainly started the process.