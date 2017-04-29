You have to wonder what Chicago sports fans were thinking regarding how they treated recently-drafted quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Friday night.

The Bears traded up to draft Trubisky — who is a project and will likely sit and watch veteran Mike Glennon — with the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday. He showed up to United Center the following night to watch the Bulls and Celtics battle it out in his new home, and for some reason, he was booed when shown on the videoboard.

#Bulls fans booing QB Mitch Trubisky, who is in attendance. Wow. #Bears. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 29, 2017

More boos than cheers for new #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky as he's shown on the video board at the United Center. He's here for the #Bulls game. — Rick Morrissey (@MorrisseyCST) April 29, 2017

#Bears fans boo'ing 2nd overall pick QB Mitch Trubisky at the Bulls game tonight. Uncalled for & embarrassing. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 29, 2017

Not really sure what message the fans were trying to send there. You’d think they would want to lend their support behind the young signal-caller.