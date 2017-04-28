New Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is as surprised as anyone else.

Trubisky didn’t see the Bears drafting him because in large part the Bears didn’t show major interest in him during the path to the draft, with even reports of him working out with the team going back and forth on whether it happened.

Alas, Trubisky is now the future of the Bears after the front office took a big risk and moved up for him.

His thoughts, per NFL.com’s Conor Orr:

“I had one workout with them and after that it was pretty much silence so that’s why I was surprised to hear my name called because we didn’t have a lot of contact,” Trubisky said, via the call transcript provided by the team. “But obviously they had done their research, was impressed with me at the combine and my workout, but I haven’t had a whole lot of contact with them so that makes it just so much more surprising.”

It has to feel good to be wanted enough for a franchise to move up the way the Bears did. Even better, he’ll get to learn for a year before being asked to put the franchise on his shoulders, as the Bears inked veteran Mike Glennon to at least a one-year deal this offseason.

Alas, Trubisky has his new pro home and all the pressure that comes with it. He didn’t necessarily envision it, but he seems thrilled with the task at hand.