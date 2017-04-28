Posted byon
When searching for a franchise quarterback, it’s important for NFL teams to make sure they find a guy with good mechanics, a high football IQ and great leadership qualities.
But it’s also important to make sure that they have a good-looking wife/girlfriend, and at least one hot family member. Fans deserve that.
Bears fans lucked out with the Mitchell Trubisky pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, because the quarterback has a mother who’s pretty good looking.
Here are some photos of Jeanne Trubisky.
We’ll be seeing her at Soldier Field a lot over the next few years.