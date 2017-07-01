MLB umpire Joe West may not be the most well-liked umpire in the league, but he certainly didn’t deserve what happened in Friday night’s Marlins-Brewers game at Miller Park.

No one deserved the treatment he received, actually, as it was downright despicable.

West was serving as first-base umpire in the game, and in the bottom of the fourth inning, a fan hit him in the head with a baseball, which is absolutely revolting.

Tonight's @Marlins-Brewers game is on hold for a bit after umpire Joe West was hit in the head by something thrown from the stands. pic.twitter.com/PBc2zqHzJy — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 1, 2017

Marlins receiver Brad Ziegler shared his thoughts on the despicable action from the fan.

I hope they file assault charges for whoever just hit Joe West with the baseball. Absolutely ridiculous. — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) July 1, 2017

West remained in the game — despite being plunked — showing just how tough he is.