MLB umpire Joe West may not be the most well-liked umpire in the league, but he certainly didn’t deserve what happened in Friday night’s Marlins-Brewers game at Miller Park.
No one deserved the treatment he received, actually, as it was downright despicable.
West was serving as first-base umpire in the game, and in the bottom of the fourth inning, a fan hit him in the head with a baseball, which is absolutely revolting.
Marlins receiver Brad Ziegler shared his thoughts on the despicable action from the fan.
West remained in the game — despite being plunked — showing just how tough he is.