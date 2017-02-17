Quantcast
The Sports Daily
LOOK: MLS teams unveil new uniforms for 2017 season
Posted by on February 17, 2017

Major League Soccer kicks off in just two weeks, and fans are already getting excited for the upcoming season.

With new expansion club Atlanta United in the mix, there’s now even more competition in a league that already features a lot of parity.

Now that the season is nearly upon us, we elected to take a look at the new uniforms each club will be revealing this year. Here’s a rundown:

Atlanta United (home):

Atlanta United (away):

Houston Dynamo (home):

San Jose Earthquakes (home):

DC United (away):

New England Revolution (away):

LA Galaxy (away):

Sporting Kansas City (home):

Montreal Impact (away):

Chicago Fire (away):

New York City FC (home):

Vancouver Whitecaps (home):

Chicago Fire (away):

Portland Timbers (home):

Philadelphia Union (away):

So what do you think of your favorite team’s new look?