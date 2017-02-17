Major League Soccer kicks off in just two weeks, and fans are already getting excited for the upcoming season.
With new expansion club Atlanta United in the mix, there’s now even more competition in a league that already features a lot of parity.
Now that the season is nearly upon us, we elected to take a look at the new uniforms each club will be revealing this year. Here’s a rundown:
Atlanta United (home):
❗️Soccer on sale❗️
#ATLUTD Single Game Tickets available tomorrow!
🔜 bit.ly/2kRhsJU https://t.co/k70un3bY9z—
Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 01, 2017
Atlanta United (away):
Houston Dynamo (home):
Introducing the 2017 #ForeverOrange kit: housoc.cr/VuEG308Rt8O https://t.co/h5iKhiyX9j—
Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) February 10, 2017
San Jose Earthquakes (home):
DC United (away):
D.C. 💯👌
#DCU 2017 Secondary Kit: dcun.it/2kHAKA5 https://t.co/DJXCn9Qyrg—
D.C. United (@dcunited) February 12, 2017
New England Revolution (away):
The boys looking good in the 2017 Secondary #NERevsKit https://t.co/EwWQS1swVU—
NewEnglandRevolution (@NERevolution) February 12, 2017
LA Galaxy (away):
Looking good, @jermainejunior. 😎
#LAGalaxy players share images of the new kit: laglxy.com/2ksBvwT… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 08, 2017
Sporting Kansas City (home):
IT'S HERE!
Introducing our 2017 primary kit. The new uniform will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 28 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 10, 2017
Montreal Impact (away):
READ | #IMFC unveiled its brand new secondary jersey for the 2017 and 2018 seasons >> ow.ly/WlQT308SZpW https://t.co/Z8vQB7id14—
Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) February 10, 2017
Chicago Fire (away):
Get ready, sleuths 🔎 You can win a new #cf97 secondary jersey in our Digital Scavenger Hunt!
Details ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) February 06, 2017
New York City FC (home):
Introducing the #NYCFC 2017 @adidassoccer home jersey #NYCFCkit bit.ly/2llyuNk https://t.co/GxXVUErAdm—
New York City FC (@NYCFC) February 07, 2017
Vancouver Whitecaps (home):
Introducing the 2017 Rain Jersey #RiseUpRainCity
More at whitecapsfc.com/rainjersey https://t.co/afMChdMXcr—
Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) February 07, 2017
Portland Timbers (home):
Soccer is coming… ow.ly/YPZI307Ujmc #RCTID https://t.co/NrCFPF6Lm6—
Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 11, 2017
Philadelphia Union (away):
On sale now! Grab any style of the new 2017 secondary jersey online. #DOOP
👕: bit.ly/2kS2P96 https://t.co/WdiSVfZase—
Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 01, 2017
So what do you think of your favorite team’s new look?