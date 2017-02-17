Major League Soccer kicks off in just two weeks, and fans are already getting excited for the upcoming season.

With new expansion club Atlanta United in the mix, there’s now even more competition in a league that already features a lot of parity.

Now that the season is nearly upon us, we elected to take a look at the new uniforms each club will be revealing this year. Here’s a rundown:

Atlanta United (home):

Atlanta United (away):

Houston Dynamo (home):

San Jose Earthquakes (home):

DC United (away):

New England Revolution (away):

The boys looking good in the 2017 Secondary #NERevsKit https://t.co/EwWQS1swVU—

NewEnglandRevolution (@NERevolution) February 12, 2017

LA Galaxy (away):

Sporting Kansas City (home):

IT'S HERE! Introducing our 2017 primary kit. The new uniform will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 28 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 10, 2017

Montreal Impact (away):

READ | #IMFC unveiled its brand new secondary jersey for the 2017 and 2018 seasons >> ow.ly/WlQT308SZpW https://t.co/Z8vQB7id14—

Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) February 10, 2017

Chicago Fire (away):

Get ready, sleuths 🔎 You can win a new #cf97 secondary jersey in our Digital Scavenger Hunt! Details ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) February 06, 2017

New York City FC (home):

Vancouver Whitecaps (home):

Portland Timbers (home):

Philadelphia Union (away):

On sale now! Grab any style of the new 2017 secondary jersey online. #DOOP 👕: bit.ly/2kS2P96 https://t.co/WdiSVfZase—

Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 01, 2017

So what do you think of your favorite team’s new look?