A terrible display of sportsmanship took place at LFA 36 during the bout between Drew Chatman and Irvins Ayala.
Ayala actually knocked himself out by attempting to strike Chatman with a hammerfist while his opponent was on the ground. And Chatman, rather than being humble over the way he was essentially gifted a victory, elected to jump on Ayala’s spine to celebrate. He then did a front flip off his opponent’s back, and ended up landing partially on Ayala, which was a bit disturbing.
Chatman was disqualified for his actions.
It will be interesting to see if Chatman receives further discipline stemming from the incident.