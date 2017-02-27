‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho was presented with a huge opportunity in getting to perform at the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, and received some high praise before doing so when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introduced her as his twin.

Cravalho then hit the stage and began singing as dancers behind her twirled blue flags, which was supposed to resemble an ocean.

She crushed it, but got unlucky in that one of the dancers hit her in the head with their prop while she was singing. Was Cravalho phased? Nope.

Even at just sixteen years of age, she kept her composure and toughed it out like a veteran would. Cravalho kept singing right through it and finished strong.

Auili'i Cravalho got hit in the head by a flag and kept going like a champ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/onS3dvCBfY — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

If interested, here’s video of the entire performance.

You’d never know Cravalho’s only sixteen years old, given how well she reacted, and from her performance as a whole, which was amazing.