The Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, and receiver Mohamed Sanu recently provided an interesting take as to why it happened.

At one point in the fourth quarter, the Falcons had a 99.6-percent chance to emerge as Super Bowl champions, but Tom Brady caught fire in the second half, and the Patriots scored on their final five drives to emerge victorious in overtime.

So who’s to blame for the epic choke?

Former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan took a lot of heat from analysts and fans alike, and understandably so. The Falcons called just five running plays after jumping out to a 28-3 lead, which seems unfathomable. Many believed Matt Ryan wouldn’t even attempt another pass in the game after Julio Jones dragged his toes to make a great catch on the sideline, which gave the Falcons a first-and-10 scenario on the Patriots’ 22-yard line with just a few minutes remaining. But that wasn’t the case, and after a sack and penalty, they were forced to punt.

They playcalling late in the game was abysmal, but Sanu doesn’t believe that’s the reason why the Falcons blew the game. No, instead, he feels Lady Gaga and her long halftime performance played a large role in the team watching a 21-3 lead at the break eventually disappear. Sanu appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Friday, and here’s what he had to say about it:

“Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when you’re not on the field for like an hour, it’s just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again,” Sanu said.

He continued:

“I don’t know if you can simulate something like that,” he said. “That was my first time experiencing something like that, and it was different.”

Sanu does make a good point about the lack of experience, but the Falcons’ coaching staff should’ve made sure the players were prepared for the long break. And it is true that Lady Gaga’s performance was allotted 30 minutes, but ended up running a bit long, and kept the team off the field for 40 minutes.

Still, at the end of the day, Gaga didn’t cause the Falcons to lose the game—the players and coaching staff are to blame for that.