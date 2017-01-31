It’s always interesting when former NFL players take an interest in current ones, and the reasons behind why they do.

Mohamed Sanu will be playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday, and he’s getting advice from a Hall of Fame receiver who knows a thing or two about the big game. Andre Reed, who has played in four Super Bowls, has been mentoring Sanu, and informed TMZ of that fact on Tuesday.

Reed was asked about why Sanu elected not to answer questions about Donald Trump at Super Bowl LI Opening Night, and sided with the Falcons receiver for taking the high road, rather than possibly creating any distractions from the main goal (winning a title).

Reed is certainly a good guy to have on your side, and we expect a big game from Sanu on Sunday.