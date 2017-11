Mohamed Sanu throws a prettier ball than many realize, as the Falcons receiver has shown that he can use his hands for more than just hauling in passes over the years.

Sanu lined up at quarterback for the Falcons on a third-and-1 situation near midfield, and the Bucs probably thought he was going to run for the first down.

But they were wrong.

Sanu uncorked a perfect deep pass downfield, which fell right into the arms of Julio Jones, who was waiting in the end zone.

What a throw.