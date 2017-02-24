In the wake of Super Bowl LI, the term “Falcons” has become synonymous with “collapse.”

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu says the Falcons ultimately will be remembered for what they did to get to the Super Bowl rather than blowing a 25-point lead and losing to the Patriots in overtime.

“I mean, it’s however you guys want to interpret it as. Us as a team, we know what we have and what we did throughout the whole season and I wouldn’t say the last quarter of that game is our legacy,” Sanu said on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “We did what we had to do throughout the season to make it to the big stage and we played well. It just so happened it didn’t go our way.”

The Falcons might believe among themselves that they don’t deserve to be defined by their Super Bowl meltdown, but good luck changing public opinion.

The problem is that the Falcons have a rather nondescript 51-year history. This was only their second Super Bowl appearance. There’s really no other “legacy” for them to hang their hat on. If anything, the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI will dredge up recent perceptions about their inability to finish the job.

The Falcons started the 2015 season 6-1 but slumped to 8-8 and missed the playoffs. They were the top seed in the NFC in 2010 but lost to the Packers in the divisional playoffs.

Sanu and the Falcons are just going to have to return to the Super Bowl and win it for their legacy to be anything other than their epic collapse in Super Bowl LI.