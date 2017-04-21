Quantcast
Monta Ellis makes business decision on LeBron James’ Dunk (VIDEO)
Posted by on April 21, 2017

When LeBron James is flying down the court with the basketball, there really aren’t many players that can slow him downlet alone stop him from scoring.

That’s why Monta Ellis decided to just get out of his way on Thursday night, and made things easier for both parties.

It happened midway through the fourth quarter, when the Cavs recorded a steal. James received a pass and had a two-on-one opportunity, with Kyle Korver on the wing. He, of course, decided to keep it himself, and Ellis wanted no part of his breakaway bucket.

So James just casually threw down the hammer.

Ellis has been in the league for 11 years. He knows what’s good for him.