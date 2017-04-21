When LeBron James is flying down the court with the basketball, there really aren’t many players that can slow him down—let alone stop him from scoring.

That’s why Monta Ellis decided to just get out of his way on Thursday night, and made things easier for both parties.

It happened midway through the fourth quarter, when the Cavs recorded a steal. James received a pass and had a two-on-one opportunity, with Kyle Korver on the wing. He, of course, decided to keep it himself, and Ellis wanted no part of his breakaway bucket.

So James just casually threw down the hammer.

LEBRON. 😨 A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Ellis has been in the league for 11 years. He knows what’s good for him.