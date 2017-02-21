Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has a bright future and may be on his way to becoming the new face of baseball. When Derek Jeter retired, that position was up for grabs, but Mike Trout came in and took the former Yankee’s place. Betts, this season, will challenge for that title, as well as the AL MVP Award.

Betts has improved every season, and hit .318 with 359 total bases in just 672 at-bats, which is pretty ridiculous for a third-year player. He also hit 31 home runs and 42 doubles, showing that he not only has speed, but power as well.

Basically, Betts is the total package, and looks like he could be a five-tool player, which makes him a strong MVP candidate. NESN listed some other reasons why he could win the award this season as well, so check it out.