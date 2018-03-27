Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has a great sense of humor, and it allows him to play a bit loose when he’s on the field.

That was on display during Tuesday’s spring training game against the Cubs, when Betts was doing an interview with ESPN’s broadcasters in the middle of the exhibition contest. A ball was hit in his direction during the interview, which Betts attempted to track down. He provided a funny, organic take in doing so — essentially relaying his chances of making the play to those in the booth.

“I ain’t getting this one, boys!” Betts said.

Double hit over Mookie Betts' head while he is being interviewed by ESPN — "I ain't getting this one, boys" — ESPN booth cracks up. pic.twitter.com/SXLhuaUfP9 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018

Betts did manage to come up with the ball after it rolled into the corner, and held the batter to a double.