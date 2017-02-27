The stars of Moonlight were backstage giving an interview in discussing getting passed on for the “best picture” Oscar award, when their luck changed in a moment’s notice.

It was announced that Warren Beatty was given the wrong card, and that Moonlight was actually the winner — not La La Land. So in the middle of their interview, in which they were being humble in defeat, they were informed that their movie had actually won the best award of the evening.

Here’s what the interview sounded like (via Deadspin).

What a great reaction, and an even better moment for them, riding an emotional rollercoaster.