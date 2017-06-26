Morris Claiborne was about a year old when EMF released the hit song “Unbelievable” in 1991, and it would be another four years until Jamal Adams was even born.

“Unbelievable” became the No. 1 song in the country, and Claiborne sounds like he thinks Adams can top the charts as a safety. He has used that word to describe Adams’ performance at Jets’ organized team activities and minicamp.

“The things he has done so far? He’s unbelievable,” Claiborne told NJ.com.

The Jets signed Claiborne, a cornerback, as a free agent during the offseason. He and Adams both were No. 6 overall draft picks out of LSU. The Cowboys drafted Claiborne in 2012.

Adams looks like a quick study so far. In one practice, he diagrammed the offense’s play before the snap and moved defenders around accordingly.

“He’s been out here playing lights out,” Claiborne said. “Picking up the defense, checking to different things, knowing what he wants to check to. He’s having fun doing it, too. His spirit is awesome. He’s having fun doing what he knows how to do, and that’s football.”

It sounds like Adams can make plays as a rookie that will prompt a TV or radio announcer shout “Unbelievable.”