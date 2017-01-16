The Dallas Cowboys and star cornerback Morris Claiborne were having a miserable day against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs before he went down with a shoulder injury.

Claiborne gave up a touchdown reception to Jared Cook and had a rough outing like any other defender through three quarters, as Aaron Rodgers casually dissected the defense.

Per David Helman of the team’s official website, Claiborne sported a questionable tag the rest of the way after suffering a rib issue:

Morris Claiborne is questionable to return with a rib injury. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 15, 2017

Claiborne had been a major question mark going into the game thanks to an injury, so his coming up lame didn’t derail what was already a struggling unit.

It’s a disappointing turn of events for Claiborne, who had undergone a career revival of sorts this year while helping lead one of the league’s better defenses. His biggest problem, as usual, was staying on the field. He only appeared in seven games, yet had been a mostly positive presence when healthy.

The problem for both Claiborne and Dallas is what happens if the team wins. The Cowboys secondary needs to be at full strength to take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Claiborne, too, would surely love another shot at proving he’s worth a major contract.

Stay tuned for updates.