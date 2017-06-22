Pacers star Paul George appears to be on the move — both figuratively and literally.

A Snapchat user — Katie Wyn — noticed a large moving van and multiple trucks outside of his house on Thursday, and here’s what the scene looked like.

It is, indeed, George’s home, which you can see from some of these photos.

Good morning! No place like home! A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Oct 14, 2013 at 8:20am PDT

🙌 #HomeSweetHome A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Oct 23, 2013 at 5:18pm PDT

Where George is headed remains to be seen. Boston appears to be the favorite, but it’s unclear if they’ll be interested in essentially renting him for one year.

Will Los Angeles be able to put together an attractive offer to bring him out there and build around him? Time will tell.

[The Big Lead]