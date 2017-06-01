The Mets’ official mascot, Mr. Met, is in some hot water after the man wearing the costume did an obscene gesture during Wednesday night’s game against the Brewers at Citi Field.

New York turned in a poor performance — getting crushed 7-1 at home — and fans weren’t happy about it. One particular one heckled Mr. Met as he made his way to the locker room, so the mascot turned around and flipped him off.

No, seriously, this happened.

The Mets wasted no time in issuing a statement about Mr. Met’s wandering finger.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

The Mets are known for rotating people who wear the prestigious costume, and we can bet that this person won’t be donning it ever again.