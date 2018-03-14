The Packers made a splash on Tuesday, reportedly agreeing in principle to deals with two big-name veterans that can help upgrade their roster at positions of need.

It was quite a different scenario than Packers fans had become accustomed to, with former general manager Ted Thompson normally remaining very quiet in free agency. The Brian Gutekunst era appeared to get off to a completely different start, though.

The Packers agreed in principle to a deal with tight end Jimmy Graham — managing to lure him away from the Saints, his former team. Soon after, it was reported that the team will ink former Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Wilkerson himself essentially confirmed it, even, with a clever tweet involving his soon-to-be teammate, Mike Daniels.

Sunday’s at Lambeau with my jersey boy @Mike_Daniels76 🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀 — Muhammad Wilkerson (@mowilkerson) March 14, 2018

Daniels and Wilkerson will prove to be a formidable force in the trenches. Wilkerson will help ensure that Daniels will face less double teams, which he saw a lot of last season.