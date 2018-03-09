We’re starting to see a trend in football where athletes have their mothers speak for them, to avoid getting into trouble with the organization that employs them, and it’s weird.

Giants cornerback Eli Apple had his mother rip the team a number of times, while he sat idle, and it led to some issues in the locker room. Other players have done the same, but not to the same level that Apple went to.

Former Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who was recently released by the team, has been visiting with a number of other clubs. Most recently, he met with the Packers, as well as the Saints. New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta wrote about it, and had the following to say about the meeting in New Orleans:

Wilkerson is getting some terrible advice. The last place he should be near given his issues with alcohol is Bourbon Street/French Quarter. Who is advising this guy? https://t.co/gy1pQTXBZ3 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) March 8, 2018

Wilkerson’s mom was not happy about the tweet, and she called into a WFAN radio show on Friday to blast Mehta. She said she was “livid” and stated that the reporter never liked her son. Not only that, she said the talk of Wilkerson having a drinking problem was “completely untrue,” and even threatened taking legal action. You can listen to her thoughts here.

Moms are the new mouthpieces for athletes, apparently.