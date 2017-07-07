No need to worry, Cleveland Browns fans. Myles Garrett’s foot is doing just fine.

The first overall pick in this year’s draft sprained his foot during a June practice, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue after he posted a video of himself doing reps on a leg press machine that was loaded with weights and a person.

Garrett posted the video on Twitter in response to a fan’s question about his foot. Clearly, it’s doing “alright.” However, we’ll see later this month when the Browns start training camp if the foot bothers him during drills and live action.