Myles Garrett assures Browns fans that foot is ‘doing alright’ with ridiculous leg press video
Posted by on July 7, 2017

No need to worry, Cleveland Browns fans. Myles Garrett’s foot is doing just fine.

The first overall pick in this year’s draft sprained his foot during a June practice, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue after he posted a video of himself doing reps on a leg press machine that was loaded with weights and a person.

Garrett posted the video on Twitter in response to a fan’s question about his foot. Clearly, it’s doing “alright.” However, we’ll see later this month when the Browns start training camp if the foot bothers him during drills and live action.

