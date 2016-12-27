Texas A&M junior defensive end Myles Garrett is the projected top pick in the 2017 NFL draft. And while he knows he doesn’t have a say as to which team selects him, Garrett is putting it out there that he’d prefer to not go somewhere cold.

“Doesn’t matter … but I’d like not to go anywhere cold,” Garrett told the Houston Chronicle Tuesday. “Whoever picks me up, I’m going to try and play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time. It doesn’t matter who picks me up, I’m going to try and be a franchise player for them.”

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are in the running for the No. 1 pick. Cleveland certainly is a cold-weather city with temperatures in the 30’s this week. Meanwhile, San Francisco is looking at temperatures in the 50’s.

Garrett has yet to announce if he’ll enter the draft. Underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to apply for early eligibility.

The Browns reportedly have an “astronomical grade” on Garrett, per ESPN. So, if Cleveland ends up with the No. 1 pick next year, Garrett might need to start preparing himself to play in cold weather.