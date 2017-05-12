Myles Garrett began tempering the trash talk that he’s done since the Browns drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick.

“I can’t be a savior,” Garrett told Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network.

Garrett said right after the draft that he was looking forward to sacking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when the Steelers visit Cleveland in Week 1. He’s not necessarily backing down from that, but it will take more than getting Roethlisberger on the ground to get the Browns’ rebuilding project off the ground.

“It takes a culmination of all these guys coming together and just having the attitude that we’re not going to lose. And that’s what we’re going to do,” Garrett said. “I can give it my all and make plays and dominate my side of the field, but it takes all 11 guys with a certain thought process that we’re going to go out there and we’re going to win.”

Garrett is just the fourth defensive player drafted first overall in the 20th century. The last two were drafted by the Texans, Jadeveon Clowney in 2014 and Mario Williams in 2006. With Clowney’s help, the Texans have gone 9-7 three years in a row. The Browns will take that.