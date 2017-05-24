The sight of Myles Garrett on a stationary bike at organized team activities isn’t exactly what the Browns envisioned when they drafted him with the top overall pick three weeks ago.

The defensive lineman from Texas A&M suffered a minor, undisclosed injury according to Pro Football Talk. It might seem like a “here we go again” moment for this luckless franchise, but the Browns aren’t really worried.

Garrett battled a knee injury but still managed to make 15 tackles for loss and record 8.5 sacks in college last season and earn first-team All-American honors. He had 47 tackles for loss and 31 sacks in three years at Texas A&M.

Even if Garrett was healthy and practicing between the lines, there’s not much he can show without pads, anyway.