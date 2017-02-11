Myles Garrett would rather be at home with his family on draft night instead of in the green room anxiously awaiting to hear his name called, which shouldn’t be very long.

The former Texas A&M defensive end is projected to the be first player taken in next spring’s draft after a very productive career in college. In three seasons at Texas A&M, Garrett amassed 32.5 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss.

Here’s Garrett explaining his decision to stay home for the draft, via Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle:

Projected No. 1 pick Myles Garrett to @HoustonChron on why he intends to watch the NFL Draft at home: pic.twitter.com/NUC0M9k0Qs — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017

Assuming the No.1 pick still belongs to Cleveland by the time the draft rolls around, Garrett will probably be joining the Browns, who desperately need help with their pass rush.