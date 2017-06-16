More troublesome news on Myles Garrett’s health leaked on Friday when he was photographed wearing a walking boot at a Cleveland airport, according to Cleveland.com.

The top pick in the 2017 draft injured his foot during Wednesday’s minicamp practice, essentially ending his offseason work. He suffered the injury on his left foot, the same one where he sustained a high-ankle sprain that he played through last year at Texas A&M.

Garrett spent a lot of time on the exercise bike during organized team activities. He practiced sparingly because of an undisclosed foot injury.

Teammate Larry Ogunjobi, also a rookie defensive lineman, said that Garrett will “bounce back.”

Throughout the spring, the Browns have been vague about Garrett’s ailments. On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Browns said Garrett was “fine.”

A walking boot, however, is never a good sign. Even if it’s not as bad as it looks, the Browns can’t sweep all of Garrett’s bumps and bruises under the rug forever.

Considering this franchise’s fortunes, it’s hard not to worry that this situation could snowball into something worse.