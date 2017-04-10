Myles Garrett wants to play for a 1-15 team really badly.

The Texas A&M defensive end is the clear front-runner to be drafted by the Browns first overall, but if that doesn’t happen he says he’ll make the Browns pay.

“Because I’ll be a difference maker from day one,” Garrett said in an interview that will be published in ESPN the Magazine later this month. “And I’m not gonna be in any trouble. I’m just gonna make plays and bring a good atmosphere to your organization. And I’m gonna start winning and winning now. And because if you don’t draft me No. 1, I will punish your team for the next 10 to 12 years. I’ll knock your QB out of the game every time we play you, and I’ll have to kick the hell out of No. 1, whoever it is.

Garrett, who had 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in three years at Texas A&M, has lofty goals that go beyond turning around the Browns franchise.

“I want to be the greatest. The greatest that ever played, regardless of position or era. They say that’s Jerry Rice. If his total greatness is considered the best of all time, I want to exceed that.”

There’s a lot more to Garrett than just confidence. He wasn’t afraid to sing Journey’s “Faithfully” aloud while driving during the interview, and his interests outside football include poetry and dinosaurs. After he completes his degree in architecture, he plans to go back to school and get a master’s in paleontology.

He said that he doesn’t plan on attending the draft on April 27, that he’d rather enjoy the moment with his family. If that moment doesn’t include him putting on a Browns cap, the Browns could rue the day.