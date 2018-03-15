Joel Embiid is a lot of things, and according to Myles Turner, he’s a flopper as well.

Embiid is arguably the king of social media, as it relates to his trash talk and (not so) subtle jabs, but apparently he’s pretty affluent at attempting to sell calls as well.

The Sixers lost to the Pacers in their most recent game, and apparently, one of their opponents believes to have gained some valuable insight into how Embiid plays. Myles Turner apparently feels that Embiid flops too much, and stated that he needs to cut back on it.

“I always have fun playing against Joel, because he’s so versatile and does a lot of great things. I hope he’s listening,” he said, via Clifton Brown of the Indy Star. “He needs to stop flopping. It’s just annoying, man.”

It will be interesting to watch the two square off on the court in their next matchup. Embiid might sent a message to Turner, who probably would’ve been better off not saying anything.