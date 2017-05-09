Quantcast
Naked Florida head coach Jim McElwain humping a shark isn’t a great look
Posted by on May 9, 2017

Florida head coach Jim McElwain was in the news a lot Monday, but not for reasons that would make Gators fans excited about the upcoming season.

A photo of a man that sure looked like McElwain went viral, and it showed a naked man humping a dead shark on a boat.

Deadspin reached out to McElwain’s camp for comment, and a spokesperson for the university’s athletic department denied that it’s him in the photo.

It sure looks like him, though. You be the judge. Here’s a recent photo of him.

If that’s not McElwain, then he has a clone running around impersonating him, in areas near where he resides.

 