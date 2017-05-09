Florida head coach Jim McElwain was in the news a lot Monday, but not for reasons that would make Gators fans excited about the upcoming season.

A photo of a man that sure looked like McElwain went viral, and it showed a naked man humping a dead shark on a boat.

So my tweet went viral about the SHARK HUMPER and it seems it's #FloridaGators coach #JimMcElwain OMG…abusing a dead helpless animal..sad pic.twitter.com/9lev0C17Rn — Anneka Svenska (@AnnekaSvenska) May 8, 2017

Deadspin reached out to McElwain’s camp for comment, and a spokesperson for the university’s athletic department denied that it’s him in the photo.

It sure looks like him, though. You be the judge. Here’s a recent photo of him.

'Not him': Naked man straddling shark is not #Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain https://t.co/mGClhweXdV pic.twitter.com/YlA5huFThe — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 8, 2017

If that’s not McElwain, then he has a clone running around impersonating him, in areas near where he resides.