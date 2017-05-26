This weekend NASCAR will run its longest race of the season when the green flag drops for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. As NASCAR does every Memorial Day Weekend, an emphasis has once again been placed on the military for this event.

When it comes to the military and sports, NASCAR does a terrific job of getting it right. This weekend in Charlotte should be no exception as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series prepares for the longest night of the season, while paying tribute to the men and woman that have sacrificed more than most will ever understand.

Once again the cars of the NASCAR Cup Series will bare the names of fallen military members when they take to the track this weekend in Charlotte. This is something that NASCAR started doing back in 2015. This season NASCAR has partnered with Coca-Cola to create NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola. The program is a six-week platform encapsulating the industry’s collective expression of respect and gratitude. Coca-Cola and NASCAR have a history of honoring the troops on both Memorial Day Weekend (Coca-Cola 600) and Independence Day Weekend (Coke Zero 400).

Aside from the names on the cars, several of the drivers will be racing in special patriotic paint schemes this weekend. Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are just a few of the drivers who will have unique patriotic themes this weekend in Charlotte.

Of course, once the green flag drops the focus will shift to all of the action that is taking place on the track. Kevin Harvick will lead the field to the green flag after capturing the pole. Harvick comes into the weekend 6th in the point standings, still looking for his first win of the 2017 season. Also seeking their first wins of 2017 will be Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth. Busch won the All-Star Race this past weekend, his first win ever at Charlotte.

The Coca-Cola 600 can be seen Sunday on FOX. The green flag is scheduled to be dropped at approximately 6:18 PM ET.