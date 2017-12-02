It’s hard to say if Nate Diaz will ever fight again in the UFC. After watching Conor McGregor make roughly $30 million fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., Diaz — who fought “The Notorious One” twice — now wants to command the big bucks.

But he needs to understand that boxing and UFC are two completely different markets, and it’s just not going to happen.

That’s why it may be awhile until Diaz fights again — if he does. For now, he and UFC President Dana White have been going back and forth in a war of words, regarding a potential fight in the future. Diaz was the most recent one to fire a shot at his counterpart. He took to Instagram on Friday and said the following to White, who Diaz was watching on TV:

“Shut up, b—-. You’re both thirsty —. And why is you lying?” Diaz said.

Shutup bitch. Your both thirsty …. And why is u lying 😎 A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

Who knows who is lying at this point — it’s a he said-she said situation.