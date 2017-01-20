Those Diaz brothers really love their cannabis.

Nate was seen smoking a vape pen after losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 while speaking to the media, pointing out that CBD oil helps his body recover after a fight.

And Nick, well he’s been suspended multiple times for coming up positive on drug tests. They’ve even come out and openly admitted that they use the substance, Nick moreso than Nate.

The Diaz bros are branching out and expanding their empire it seems, as they launched a new way to smoke on Friday. The two showed off a $2,000 gold glove blunt, which users can roll weed up in and smoke. And that’s what the Diaz bros did when they tried it out.

Nick has nothing to lose at this point, so it’s not really a surprise that he’s so open about it.