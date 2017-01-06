Nate Robinson last played in a NBA game back in October 2015, but the 32-year-old seems set on making a comeback and returning to the league.

Robinson played for Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv, and was a solid contributor, but obviously returning to the pro level would be no easy task. He was released by the Pelicans after just two games in the 2015-16 season, and they’re not a very good team anyway.

He did, however, recently post this video of him working out.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the photo:

Keep that faith strong … working out wit my bro @chrishyppa can only help my game #brb watch out making a comeback all the doubters will see #holdat

Will anyone take a flyer on him? Time will tell.