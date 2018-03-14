Offensive linemen have been getting paid big-time this week, and thanks to Nate Solder, they’ll likely continue to command large deals.

Solder signed a four-year, $62 million deal ($34.9 million guaranteed) with the Giants, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

The deal does make sense on paper, as the Giants had one of the worst offensive lines in football last season, and protecting Eli Manning is currently their biggest focus heading into 2018.

Still, Solder turns 30 next month, and he has a lot of miles on him. The Patriots seemed to have no problem with him moving on, as there were even reports of them shopping him this time last year.

Other offensive linemen should thank Solder, as well as Andrew Norwell — who signed a five-year, $66 million deal with the Jaguars — because the market value is now through the roof for offensive linemen.