Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman is set to play in his first career NFL game on Sunday, as the Bills have benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of the University of Pittsburgh product.

Taylor completed only 50 percent of his passes against the Saints, for a paltry 56 yards, and that’s not going to get it done in the NFL. While we don’t know if Peterman will do much better than Taylor has — given the lack of weapons on offense for the Bills — we do know he’s doing pretty well for himself off the field.

Peterman is married to his wife, Morgan, as the two have been dating since 2012 when they were both attending the University of Tennessee (Peterman later transferred).

Here are some photos of Morgan, via her Twitter account.

Win or lose on Sunday, Peterman gets to come home to Morgan — and that’s a win in itself.