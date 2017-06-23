Thanks to Twitter, nothing is sacred, and that includes draft picks, which are often leaked on Twitter before they’re even announced at the big event.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum learned that lesson on Thursday night — many times actually — and at one point, couldn’t keep from holding back his laughter.

When Tatum got set to announce Edmund Sumner as the 52nd overall pick in the draft, he quickly realized fans had stolen his thunder, as they announced the pick before he did.

So he cracked up laughing.

#NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum can't contain his laughter when a fan announces the 52nd pick before he does. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/M30FzDhANe — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 23, 2017

That was pretty great.