It’s unlikely that even LeBron James himself knows what he’s going to do next summer, when he’s eligible to opt out of his contract and pursue free agency if he chooses. A lot will depend on how the Cavs fare this season, and also how much the other potential suitors appeal to James.

The 76ers, however, have been generating more buzz as a team that could potentially make a play for James’ services. After all, they boast one of the league’s most exciting young tandems in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft on their roster. Philadelphia is a city that has a lot of history, a passionate fan base and, most importantly, a lot of high draft picks that are beginning to come into their own.

A recent report from Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports states that a number of executives around the league believe the Sixers will make a play for James. Here’s what Zillgitt wrote about the possibility of the team pursuing the 13-time All-Star next summer.

If James, who can become a free agent after this season, decides to leave the Cavaliers, he could – and should – consider the 76ers, and executives around the league believe Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo will attempt to sign James.

The Sixers are an intriguing possibility, and if James’ goal remains competing for championships and Cleveland is no longer the place, the Sixers can make a compelling case.

Philadelphia makes a lot of sense as a potential suitor. It’s been 35 years since the team last won a NBA title, and the fans are hungry to win, after watching the team play poorly for the better part of the last decade. The fans would likely rally around James, giving him the attention he often craves.

James is one of the few players in NBA history who can immediately improve a team’s chance of winning a title. He could turn the Sixers from a possible playoff team into a legitimate contender. A starting five comprised of James, Embiid, Simmons, Dario Saric and JJ Redick could match up with any other squad in the league — including the defending champion Warriors.