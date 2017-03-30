Have we seen the last of Jimmy Butler in a Chicago Bulls uniform? One front office executive seems to think so.

Via Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

Paul George and Jimmy Butler were involved in trade rumors at the deadline, and all indications are that those conversations will resume this offseason. One front-office source told me recently that Butler is “as good as gone,” while George sounds like a player who wants out. On May 16, ping-pong balls will determine the destiny of each team with a lottery pick. Conventional wisdom would suggest that the team who wins the lottery is in pole position for a Butler or George trade, just as the Cavs were in 2014 for Love. What teams will need to weigh is the prospect of winning more in the short term versus the potential of winning a lot long-term.

Butler, a three-time All-Star and one of the best two-way players in the game, has long been a rumored target of the Boston Celtics, who have the means necessary to pry the superstar from Chicago. They have future draft assets that no team can resist, including the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick this year and next year. If this year’s pick ends up becoming the No. 1 overall selection, then it will be hard for Chicago to resist trading Butler for a future star in the draft, especially since Butler is only under contract for two more seasons.

The Celtics didn’t pull the trigger on a trade for Butler at the deadline, but if talks resume this summer he’ll most likely be dealt before the draft. Boston is in a position to win now with Isaiah Thomas and the rest of the players it has on the roster, and Butler could help get the Celtics over the hump, without question.

